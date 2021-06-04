0
Friday 4 June 2021 - 23:32

Greece Unhappy for Not Being Invited to Berlin Conf. on Libya

Nikos Dendias said on Twitter that he held a phone call with Jan Kubis, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Libya, and noted that Athens was dissatisfied with not getting an invitation, Anadolu reported. 

Dendias said they also discussed the issue of Libyan refugees and cooperation with the UN in this regard.

The second Berlin Conference on Libya is scheduled to be held on June 23, with the main focus on general elections and the removal of foreign forces from the war-weary country.
