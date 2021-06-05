Al-Kazemi: Iran-Iraq Relations Are at Their Best

Islam Times - The Iraqi Prime Minister described the country's relations with Iran at its best possible and expressed hope that visas for Iranian pilgrims would be abolished soon.

The Iraqi Prime Minister described his country's relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the best condition and described it as strategic and forward-looking.He said: "Iraqi government believes in the abolition of visas for Iranian pilgrims going to Iraq and we will make serious efforts in this regard and we are trying to create facilities that eventually, God willing, we will reach the visa waiver stage between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq in the near future."The Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed: "We had a great security cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we managed to prevent some of the attacks that ISIS were planning targeting Iran's internal security."Al-Kazemi said: "Trade between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq is at a very good level and we expect it to reach more than 21 billion a year," he said.Regarding the current state of cooperation among the members of Quartet Security Coordination Committee in the fight against terrorism, Al-Kazemi stated: "This cooperation continues and a joint committee has been set up in this regard, and recently the Chiefs of Staff of the member states' armies met. Support for this quadripartite committee in the war against terrorism, exchange of information and intelligence work in the war against ISIS continues.He said: "support for this quadripartite committee in the war, exchange of information and intelligence work in the war against ISIS continues, and there is very good coordination in this regard, which we are proud of it."Al-Kazemi also described Iraqi PMU as a legal organization and part of the Iraqi security system, as well as part of the national security system. "We are working to support this organization and to upgrade its defense capabilities," he said.Iraqi Popular mobilization, like the army and the counter-terrorism and peshmerga organization, played a major role in the war against ISIS. Therefore, we will never allow foreign parties to dictate our opinion about this organization.