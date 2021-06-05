0
Saturday 5 June 2021 - 01:05

Putin: US Actions Damage Dollar as a Reserve Currency

Story Code : 936369
Putin: US Actions Damage Dollar as a Reserve Currency
On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said: "Stability, predictability and reliability are important, not the currency itself."

The Russian president added that if the exporter of a currency, in this case, the United States does not value its national currency as an international reserve currency and uses it as an expression of political strife and competition, This damages the dollar's position as a reserve currency.

"According to international institutions, the demand for the dollar as a foreign reserve currency is declining in many countries, including US allies," Putin said.

Tensions between Moscow and Washington have increased as the United States continues to accuse Russia of meddling in the November election and the Solar Winds cyber attack.

The Russian president has recently signed a decree obliging the government to respond to the hostile actions of some Western countries.
Related Stories
Putin Says Assad’s Vote Win Confirms Syria’s Political Authority
Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on his re-election, saying it confirmed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021