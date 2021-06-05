0
Saturday 5 June 2021 - 01:12

UN Warns Millions on Brink of Disaster in Syria Unless Cross-Border Humanitarian Operations Extended

Story Code : 936371
UN Warns Millions on Brink of Disaster in Syria Unless Cross-Border Humanitarian Operations Extended
UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Cutts issued the warning about the threat posed to those displaced by fighting in Syria and those who have fled to the border with Turkey, RT reported. 

“Our expectation from the council is that they put the needs of the civilians first… In Northwest Syria you have some of the most vulnerable people anywhere in the world,” Cutts told reporters.

"It’s going to be a disaster if the Security Council resolution is not extended. We know that people are really going to suffer," he stated.

Cross-border aid and humanitarian operations entering Syria from Turkey were restricted last year to one border crossing after a disagreement on the UN Security Council over plans to renew other crossing areas, with the issue due for renewal by the body’s members next month. 

The one remaining crossing point, at Bab Al-Hawa, currently facilitates the passage of around 1,000 UN trucks per month entering Syria bringing food, humanitarian aid and medical supplies. 

Russia, which had initially opposed the renewal of the crossing points over concerns about what forces are using them, recently proposed the reopening of three points in Idlib and Aleppo to relieve the humanitarian situation. However, Turkey has opposed the move due to a resurgence of violence in Northwest Syria.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, supported the renewal of all crossing points, calling it a “lifeline” for individuals in the region and warning that continuing the closures “will cause senseless cruelty".

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
Palestine Slams Europeans over No Votes to UN Motion against Israeli Aggression
2 June 2021
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
Ansarullah: UN Aid Supplies ’Unconditionally Absolute Right’ Of Entire Yemenis
2 June 2021
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
Largest US Military Base in Afghanistan to be Handed Over to Afghan Forces
1 June 2021