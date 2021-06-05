0
Saturday 5 June 2021 - 13:01

1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today

Story Code : 936440
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
The seven contenders will appear on the debate stage at 17:00 local time (1330 GMT) on Saturday, for a three-hour-long face-off on the economy, an issue that has dominated their election campaign events over the past days.

Two more debates are scheduled to be held prior to the presidential election, slated for June 18.

This year, the candidates have been using state media and social medial platforms for campaigning amid strict coronavirus-related health protocols, which have forbidden large gatherings.

Both the five candidates associated with the Principlist camp and the two other Reformists have all singled out economy as the country’s main issue and presented different roadmaps to tackle the hardships affecting the people’s livelihoods.

They have been trying to attract voters on a platform of curbing inflation, unemployment rate, and high housing problems, among other things.

The Iranian economy has been battered by sweeping American sanctions for decades. The restrictive measures have intensified since May 2018, when the US, under the then President Donald Trump, pulled out of a nuclear agreement with Iran, a fruit of years of diplomatic efforts on the global stage.

Following the exit, the US went on a so-called maximum pressure campaign, mainly aimed at blocking Iran’s oil sales and international banking transactions in order to force Iran to negotiate a new deal, under which Iran would give more concessions.

The new American administration has said it was willing to rejoin the deal, but it has so far refused to lift the anti-sanctions, conditioning such a move on a halt in Tehran’s retaliatory measures, a demand Tehran has firmly rejected.

On Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged the presidential candidates against making pledges that they might not be able to fulfill if they win.

The candidates, Ayatollah Khamenei said, should focus their agenda on establishing social justice, fighting corruption, and boosting domestic products in order to enable the country to overcome the economic challenges.
Comment


Featured Stories
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
4 June 2021
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
Netanyahu Out: “Israeli” Opposition Reach Coalition Deal To Form Gov’t
3 June 2021
Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid
Two key Netanyahu rivals reach agreement to unseat Israel's longest-sitting PM
3 June 2021
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
After Gaza Slaughter, Israel Wants another $1 Bln to Replenish Iron Dome
2 June 2021
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
Iraqi Asaib Ahl Al-Haq SG: Any American Military Presence in Iraq is a Target for Resistance
2 June 2021