Omani Delegation Arrives in Sanaa to Discuss Ceasefire with Yemen’s Supreme Political Council

Islam Times - An Omani delegation arrived on Saturday in Sanaa to discuss with the Supreme Political Council the latest suggestions pertaining the negotiations aimed at ending the Saudi-led aggression and blockade on Yemen.

The delegation may meet with the Leader of Ansarullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, according to Al-Manar reporter.Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.