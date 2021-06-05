Omani Delegation Arrives in Sanaa to Discuss Ceasefire with Yemen’s Supreme Political Council
Story Code : 936513
The delegation may meet with the Leader of Ansarullah Movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, according to Al-Manar reporter.
Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.
Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.