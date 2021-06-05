0
Saturday 5 June 2021 - 22:06

German Envoy Says US Sanctions against Nord Stream 2 Contradict Int'l Law

"At the moment, important negotiations between the American and German governments are ongoing, which include the topic of Nord Stream 2, but our stance on the matter is clear, and it will not change: we are convinced that the energy security of Europe, as well as European energy policy should be determined by Europeans only, and not by foreigners", the ambassador said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

When asked about US-backed sanctions targeting the pipeline, the diplomat noted that those restrictions were against international rules.

"As for the sanctions, our position is that such an instrument – extraterritorial sanctions - is not applicable, as it goes against international law", he explained, Sputnik reported.

The United States has been opposed to the project from the very beginning, claiming the pipeline poses a danger to European security, and subsequently imposing sanctions against the companies involved in its construction, despite repeated protests from Russia, Germany, and other European countries.

In May, Washington blacklisted 13 Russian vessels and three Russian firms involved in the implementation of Nord Stream 2 - after previous sanctions prompted Swiss pipelaying company Allseas to withdraw from the endeavor, causing a delay in pipelaying work.

The 745-mile-long Nord Stream 2 twin pipeline will carry up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, passing through Danish, Finish, and Swedish waters. At the moment, the project is nearing its final stage, with over 95 percent of it already having been completed.

The first leg of the pipeline was completed on Friday, Russian President Putin said, as the project was able to overcome pressure from Washington.
