Demise Anniversary of Late Imam Commemorated in Madrid

Islam Times - The 32nd demise anniversary of the late Imam Khomeini, titled “Imam Khomeini and His Campaign against Oppression” was commemorated at Ahl al-Bait Forum of Madrid on Saturday.

A number of Iranians residing in Spain, the Spanish citizens interested in Islamic Revolution, and citizens of some Islamic counties, such as Iraq and Afghanistan attended the commemoration service.Iran’s ambassador to Spain, the cultural attaché of Iran in Spain, and the head of Ahl al-Bait Forum in Madrid and a Spanish analyst gave lectures on the late Imam Khomeini’s personality and viewpoints in the event.According to Iranian News Agency, the cultural attaché of Iran in Spain Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi gave the keynote address, in which he consoled the audience of the late Imam’s demise anniversary, and focused on the meaning of oppression in the Glorious Qur’an, adding that the reason why Imam Khomeini’s Campaign against Opression was chosen as the titled of this commemoration service is that the late Imam Khomeini revived the culture of campaign against oppression in the world.