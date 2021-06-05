0
Saturday 5 June 2021 - 22:35

Afghan FM: Iran Plays Key Role in Regional Consensus

Story Code : 936520
Afghan FM: Iran Plays Key Role in Regional Consensus
Atmar made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian.

He stressed the importance of developing ties between Iran and Afghanistan.

Both sides reviewed strengthening relations in trade, investment and infrastructural fields.

They also conferred on holding joint economic commission and finalizing comprehensive cooperation document.

Aminian, for his part, referred to age-old and cultural relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

He stressed Iran's support for Afghanistan in various fields, specially with regard to peace talks which will result in establishing permanent peace.

Iran and Afghanistan have improved their amicable ties in recent years.

Last month, Iran’s Parliament passed Iran-Afghanistan Rail Cooperation Agreement that allows railway connection between the two neighboring countries.

According to the agreement, the two sides have agreed to provide rail vehicles and services and implement sanitary supervision in accordance with international rules.

The agreement also obliges Tehran and Kabul to treat passengers and goods from the other side the way they treat their own. This applies to free access to destination points, providing space for cargos in terminals, uploading and unloading of cargos, onboarding and offboarding passengers, and using international railroad services.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Afghanistan Railway Authority are qualified to supervise implementing the agreement.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
4 June 2021
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021