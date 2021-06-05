Afghan FM: Iran Plays Key Role in Regional Consensus

Islam Times - Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar underlined that his country attaches importance to Iran in its foreign policy, adding that Tehran plays a vital role in consensus among the regional states.

Atmar made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian.He stressed the importance of developing ties between Iran and Afghanistan.Both sides reviewed strengthening relations in trade, investment and infrastructural fields.They also conferred on holding joint economic commission and finalizing comprehensive cooperation document.Aminian, for his part, referred to age-old and cultural relations between Iran and Afghanistan.He stressed Iran's support for Afghanistan in various fields, specially with regard to peace talks which will result in establishing permanent peace.Iran and Afghanistan have improved their amicable ties in recent years.Last month, Iran’s Parliament passed Iran-Afghanistan Rail Cooperation Agreement that allows railway connection between the two neighboring countries.According to the agreement, the two sides have agreed to provide rail vehicles and services and implement sanitary supervision in accordance with international rules.The agreement also obliges Tehran and Kabul to treat passengers and goods from the other side the way they treat their own. This applies to free access to destination points, providing space for cargos in terminals, uploading and unloading of cargos, onboarding and offboarding passengers, and using international railroad services.The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Afghanistan Railway Authority are qualified to supervise implementing the agreement.