Saturday 5 June 2021 - 22:38

Eight People Killed, Wounded in a Terrorist Attack in N Baghdad

Story Code : 936522
Eight People Killed, Wounded in a Terrorist Attack in N Baghdad
Iraqi security sources announced that the latest terrorist attack by gunmen took place in the city of Al-Tarmiyah, northern Baghdad, Alsumaria reported.

According to Iraqi security sources, the deadly attack was carried out by a terrorist group in the city of Al-Tarmiyah in Baghdad province, which eventually led to the killing of an Iraqi citizen and wounding of seven others.

According to the report, the injured are all relatives and the killed citizen was accidentally passing through the scene of terrorist attack.

It should be noted that the three of the people injured in the attack were members of an Iraqi nomadic group.
