Sunday 6 June 2021 - 13:57

Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo

Story Code : 936587
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
The city is occupied by Turkish-backed militants in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

Local sources told SANA that two explosive devices exploded in two cars Saturday night in the vicinity of one of the checkpoints to which militants are deployed in the center of Jarablus city, in the northern countryside, causing the injury of a number of them, and material damage.

Last Wednesday, an explosive device planted in a car went off in Jarablus, injuring a number of civilians and causing material damage to the homes and infrastructure.

In the areas controlled by Turkish-backed militant groups, chaos and insecurity spread as a result of conflicts taking place between these groups. Clashes and liquidation operations are frequent with explosive devices, booby-trapped motorcycles and car bombs, causing the martyrdom and injury of dozens of civilians and killing and wounding a number of mercenaries.
