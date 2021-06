Islam Times - In response to the Israel's call for another encroachment on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the head of the Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, said the Resistance Front would inflict a severe blow on Tel Aviv.

The Israeli extremist settlements and right-wing groups have invited Israelis to take part in a provocative march called the Flag March next Thursday in the occupied Al-Quds; the event, which was supposed to take place last month at the same time as the occupation of Eastern Quds in 1967 (according to the Hebrew calendar), was canceled due to intense tensions in the city and the recent Gaza war and popular and international pressure.