0
Sunday 6 June 2021 - 14:17

Thailand Expresses Concern over Violence in Myanmar

Story Code : 936592
Thailand Expresses Concern over Violence in Myanmar
According to Reuters, Myanmar's junta has shown little sign of heeding the five point 'consensus' agreed among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in April - which calls for an end to violence, political talks and the naming of a regional special envoy.

"We have been following developments in Myanmar closely with much concern, especially incidents of violence in many parts of the country," foreign ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said in a statement.

He reiterated a call for an end to the violence, the release of all detainees and the oncrete implementation of the Five-Point Consensus as soon as possible.

The junta has failed to impose control since seizing power from elected leader Aug San Suu Kyi, who is among more than 4,500 people detained since the coup. At least 847 have been killed, a rights group says. The army disputes that figure.

Meanwhile, daily protests against the military have evolved in parts of Myanmar into armed insurrections while decade old ethnic conflicts have flared anew.

Opponents of the junta have voiced frustration at the lack of tough action by ASEAN and say the meeting of two representatives of the group with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing on Friday gave him greater legitimacy but brought no benefit.

Thailand has a longer border with Myanmar than any other country and fears the conflict could bring a flood of refugees. Its government is itself led by a former army chief who seized power in a coup before holding elections.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
4 June 2021
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021