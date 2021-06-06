0
Sunday 6 June 2021 - 21:19

Zionist Settlers Strom Al-Aqsa Mosque as Resistance Calls Palestinians to Defend Al-Quds

Story Code : 936646
Witnesses said nearly 70 settlers, backed by Israeli occupation forces, stormed the courtyards of the holy compound in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), as they staged provocative tours there.

The provocative moves on Sunday come amid calls by Zionist settlers to intensify their movements in Al-Aqsa Mosque, as part of their plans to go ahead with judaization of the holy city.

Israeli occupation forces meanwhile, boosted their military presence around Al-Aqsa Mosque and across Al-Quds Old City in a bid to secure the movements of the Zionist settlers.

Zionist settlers have been planning to hold next Thursday the so-called ‘flag march’ which was cancelled last month in Al-Quds following launch of rockets by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

Palestinian Resistance factions have called to firmly stand against the ‘flag march’ and defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds against Zionist violations.
