0
Monday 7 June 2021 - 00:34

Baghdad Stresses Need for Withdrawal of Turkish Troops

Story Code : 936663
Baghdad Stresses Need for Withdrawal of Turkish Troops
Iraqi local media reported on Saturday that PKK terrorists attacked a group of Peshmerga forces in Dohuk province in northern Iraq, killing five Peshmergas.

In reaction, Iraqi President Barham Salih issued a statement, expressing concern over the development in Iraqi Kurdish region and condemning the PKK attacks.

The Iraqi presidency said in the statement that the PKK presence on Iraqi soil is illegal, stressing that Iraqi soil must not be used to attack Iraq neighbors.

The statement also stressed the "importance of preventing violations of Iraqi sovereignty and the withdrawal of Turkish troops stationed in the Iraqi Kurdistan and Mosul region", while noting that Turkey's presence on Iraqi soil was a "violation of the principle of good neighborliness" and "in contradiction with international protocols and treaties."

The statement comes few days after the Iraqi and KRG ministers of agriculture issued a joint statement to condemn the action of Turkish companies with the help of Turkish troops in cutting down trees in the forests of the northern province of Duhok.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
4 June 2021
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021