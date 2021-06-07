0
Monday 7 June 2021 - 00:37

Over 40 Afghan Troops, 167 Taliban Fighters Killed in Clashes

Story Code : 936664
The Afghan News Agency reported from the northern province of Faryab that a Taliban group attacked the provincial capital of Qaisar, killing 15 government soldiers and the province's police chief.

Some other news reports suggest that the city of Qaisar fell to the Taliban after fierce clashes, but government sources have not yet commented on the issue.

Furthermore, a suicidal bombing in front of the Balkh police office in Afghanistan's Balkh province this afternoon has killed 12 government forces and wounded eight others, according to local sources.

Also, an explosion at a government base in central Ghor province in Afghanistan has killed 11 government forces, according to local sources.

The Afghan News Agency also reported from Badghis province in the northwest of the country that "Bismillah Khan", a popular commander in the war against the Taliban, was killed last night in the city of Ab Kamari with four of his men.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that 167 Taliban militants had been killed and more than 30 others wounded in clashes with government forces in the past 24 hours.
