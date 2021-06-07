0
Monday 7 June 2021 - 09:01

Netanyahu Slams Incitement against Rivals, Claims He’s Had Worse

Story Code : 936731
In a belligerent speech, Netanyahu slammed the prospective government led by right-wing Yamina head Naftali Bennett and centrist Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid, vowing to topple it "very quickly" should it succeed in its bid to replace him.

Speaking at a faction meeting of his Likud party, Netanyahu condemned all forms of incitement as the occupation entity’s political climate heated up, insisting, however, that he and his family had been subjected to even greater calls for violence against them.

"We condemn all forms of incitement from any side, even when others remain silent as the incitement against us runs rampant," he said.

"I want to explain what incitement is. It's not criticism. It's a call for violence. It's crossing the line between criticism and incitement. For a long time, there have been terrible calls to murder my family, my wife - and it was met with almost complete silence in the general discourse and the media," Netanyahu claimed.
