Monday 7 June 2021 - 21:09

IRGC Navy Monitoring All Enemy’s Movements

He made the remarks in his visit to the IRGC Navy bases in the southern Iranian islands of the Greater Tunb and Abu Musa.

Tangsiri visited the commanding, control, and operating sectors of the IRGC Navy and after reviewing the latest state of readiness and combat capability, announced the latest effective operational tactics.

The IRGC commander, in his remarks, emphasized the vitality of maintaining readiness, increasing combat capability, vigilance as well as intelligence dominance on the mission areas.

“The IRGC Navy forces are monitoring all movements of the enemy and are fully prepared to safeguard the interests of the Islamic Republic in the Persian Gulf and distant seas,” he said.
