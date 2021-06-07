Venue for Russia-US Summit in Geneva Almost Agreed Upon: Kremlin Spokesman

Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that there were "more or less" clear proposals as to the venue for the summit talks in Geneva between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

"Indeed, we have more or less clear proposals as to the venue (of the summit), but I won’t pre-empt now since we will do it in synch with the Americans, I believe. For now, I will refrain from making any statements in this regard," Peskov added, TASS reported.Earlier, La Tribune de Geneve newspaper suggested that the summit in Geneva could take place at a villa and not at a hotel. Prior to that, Swiss media said Putin and Biden were likely to meet at the InterContinental Hotel in Geneva, where Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan met back in 1985.According to Le Tan, it has a convenient location close to international organizations.