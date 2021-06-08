0
Tuesday 8 June 2021 - 14:22

Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray

Story Code : 936968
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
In a letter to the UN Security Council circulated on Monday, Saleh accused the administration of Joe Biden of “stoking further conflict and destabilization” through interference and intimidation in the region, apparently to “resuscitate the remnants of the TPLF regime.”

The TPLF led the coalition that ruled Ethiopia for nearly 30 years until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rose to power in 2018.

Abiy further alienated the TPLF by making peace with longtime foes Eritrea as soon as he took office, and tensions were rising.

Last November, Abiy sent troops into the region to detain and disarm the group’s leaders, saying it was in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

Though he promised military operations would be brief, nearly seven months later, fighting continues, reports of atrocities are proliferating and world leaders are warning of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Thousands are estimated to have been killed in the war that has sent a third of the region’s six million people fleeing.

On Friday, the UN warned that famine was imminent in Tigray and Ethiopia’s north, saying there was a risk that hundreds of thousands of people would die.

Eritrean forces were also accused of carrying out atrocities with the Ethiopian troops in Tigray.

Saleh’s letter made no mention of Eritrean troops in Tigray, despite international calls for them to withdraw.

Eritrea acknowledged only in April that its forces were taking part in the months-long war in Tigray. Following that, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry announced Eritrean forces started withdrawing from Tigray after fighting on the government’s side.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
8 June 2021
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
8 June 2021
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
8 June 2021
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of 'Fire of Hell' after Gantz's Threat
8 June 2021
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
8 June 2021
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
6 June 2021
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021