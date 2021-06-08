0
Tuesday 8 June 2021 - 22:03

Lightning Strikes Kill 27 during India Monsoon Storm

Story Code : 937041
Lightning Strikes Kill 27 during India Monsoon Storm
Lightning strikes during the June-September annual monsoon are fairly common in India.

Officials said West Bengal was hit by thunderstorms late Monday, with lightning strikes in parts of the state.

"Many of the 27 killed on Monday evening... In the state were farmers and working in the fields," West Bengal disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told AFP.

A flight from the western city of Mumbai to Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, was caught in the storm as it was about to land, officials added.

Eight passengers were injured with four taken to hospital.

"One passenger is still admitted in the hospital. The others have been discharged," the airport's director C. Pattabhi said.

"It was a close shave for the passengers."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the families of the victims and those who were injured.

Nearly 2,900 people were killed by lightning in India in 2019 according to the National Crime Records Bureau -- the most recent figures available.

The monsoon is crucial to replenishing water supplies in South Asia, but also causes widespread death and destruction across the region each year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
8 June 2021
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
8 June 2021
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
8 June 2021
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of 'Fire of Hell' after Gantz's Threat
8 June 2021
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
8 June 2021
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
6 June 2021
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021