Wednesday 9 June 2021 - 01:42

Taliban Takes Control of Jawand City in Afghanistan' Baghdis

Taliban Takes Control of Jawand City in Afghanistan
Taliban took control of “Jawand’ city in Baghdis province of Afghanistan after a similar incident in Faryab and Ghazni provinces, TOLO News reported.

According to this report, Taliban claimed that its members took control of ‘Jawand’ city in Afghanistan’s Baghdis province.  

At the same time, some sources have confirmed the news.

“Jawand” city in Baghdis province of Afghanistan is the third city that Taliban took its control after Ghazni and Faryab provinces.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday that members of the group have taken control of ‘Jawand’ city located in Afghanistan’s Badghis province.

Accordingly, Ziauddin Akazi representative of Badghis province in Afghan House of Representatives in an interview with media confirmed that Taliban took control of the police headquarters, the governorate building and ‘Jawand’ Bazaar.

Today, Afghan media sources reported that Taliban took control of cities of Dawlat Abad in Faryab and a city in Ghazni province.
