US Secretary of State: Anti-Iran Sanctions to Remain in Place after US JCPOA Return

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted on Tuesday that even after the full return of Iran and the US to their JCPOA commitments, hundreds of anti-Iranian sanctions will remain in place.

Antony Blinken made the comments in a meeting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, during which he anticipated that hundreds of sanctions, including those imposed by the Trump administration, will remain in place, even if the US and Iran return to their JCPOA commitments.US Secretary of State said if the sanctions do not contradict the JCPOA, they will remain until Iran's behavior changes.