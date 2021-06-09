0
Wednesday 9 June 2021 - 01:44

US Secretary of State: Anti-Iran Sanctions to Remain in Place after US JCPOA Return

US Secretary of State: Anti-Iran Sanctions to Remain in Place after US JCPOA Return
Antony Blinken made the comments in a meeting of the Senate  Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, during which he anticipated that hundreds of sanctions, including those imposed by the Trump administration, will remain in place, even if the US and Iran return to their JCPOA commitments.

US Secretary of State said if the sanctions do not contradict the JCPOA, they will remain until Iran's behavior changes.
