Iraqi MP Reveals US Embassy Plots against Hashd Al-Shaabi Commanders

Islam Times - A senior Iraqi lawmaker warned that the US mission in Baghdad has prepared a list of Hashd al-Shaabi (volunteer forces) commanders to be assassinated or detained.

“The US embassy in Baghdad has compiled a list of Hashd al-Shaabi and resistance groups commanders to be targeted if necessary. This targeting will sometimes be conducted by eliminating and assassinating them, and sometimes by arresting them,” Abdol Amor Ta’eiban al-Dabi, the representative of al-Sadeqoun fraction at the Iraqi parliament, was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website as saying on Tuesday.He added that the US fears Hashd al-Shaabi’s power which stands against Washington’s destructive measures in Iraq, and warned, “The US embassy has become the source of all problems and crises in Iraq.”Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said his government will never be influenced by the dictates of foreign powers about the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Sha’abi), stressing that the PMF is part of the Iraqi nation.“Definitely, the Popular Mobilization is an Iraqi constitutional institution, and it is part of the Iraqi security system, and part of the Iraqi national security, and we are working to support the Popular Mobilization and develop its capabilities and defenses. PMF played a major role in the fight against ISIL side by side with the Iraqi security services such as the army and Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service. PMF, the Peshmerga, the Federal Police and everyone else played an essential role in the war against ISIL, and it is unreasonable to allow external parties to dictate a sovereign decision on us regarding PMF weapons or any of its formations. Members of PMF are my own folk. This institution is sponsored by the government and we keep good relations with PMF since inception, in spite of many attempts to stir problems between us. PMF has been under the auspices of the government as we provide it with all support, and we will not accept any impositions on the Iraqi government that is directed to undermine any security institution whether it is the Popular Mobilization or any other institution,” Al-Kadhimi said in an interview with the FNA.