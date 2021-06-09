0
Wednesday 9 June 2021 - 10:52

North Korea Slams Israel’s Massacring of Palestinian Children

Story Code : 937147
North Korea Slams Israel’s Massacring of Palestinian Children
“It is no exaggeration to say that the whole Gaza Strip has turned into a huge human slaughterhouse and a place of massacring children,” the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Israel's horrific crime of killing the … children is a severe challenge to the future of humankind and a crime against the humanity," it added. 

The international community should not tolerate “Israel's reckless state-sponsored terrorism and act of obliterating other nations.”  

At least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in 11 days of the conflict that began on May 10. Israel’s airstrikes also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.

The Gaza-based resistance movements responded by launching over 4,000 rockets into the occupied territories, some reaching as far as Tel Aviv and even Haifa and Nazareth to the north.

The Israeli regime was eventually forced to announce a ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, which came into force in the early hours of May 21.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Palestinians are facing “staggering health needs” in the occupied territories after the last month's conflict in the Gaza Strip.
