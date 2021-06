Islam Times - A documentary over the Israeli intervention in Yemen will be broadcast in the coming days, Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced.

In a tweet, Saree said that a documentary dubbed “Mossad Spy in Yemen” will be aired in the coming days.The film will reveal part of the documents that prove the Zionist regime’s intervention and military scheme in Yemen, he said, adding that other secrets will also be revealed in the documentary.The documentary comes as earlier reports indicated that the Zionist regime was cooperating with the UAE to establish a spying base in one of the Yemeni islands.