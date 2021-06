Islam Times - The Iraqi government approved a decision to double the fuel support to Lebanon, increasing it from 500,000 tons to one million tons, al-Akhbar daily reported on Wednesday.

Lebanon had signed an agreement with Iraq according to which it imports the Iraqi oil in return for medical expertise and services.House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on the same day cabled Iraqi Prime Minister to thank him, on behalf of the Lebanese Parliament and people, for his government’s oil aid.