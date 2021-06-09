0
Wednesday 9 June 2021 - 23:55

10 Afghans Helping Clear Mines Killed in Raid

Story Code : 937235
10 Afghans Helping Clear Mines Killed in Raid
Afghan interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian blames the Taliban for the Tuesday night attack on the group's camp in the Baghlan Markazi district of northern Baghlan province.

The Taliban immediately denied any connection to the attack, in response to an Associated Press query.

The United Nations has warned that the use of improvised explosive devices in the country is increasing, as conflicts become more urbanized and armed groups proliferate.

Afghanistan is one of several countries where large swathes of its territory are littered with bombs and land mines. Many were planted by insurgents to target government military convoys. But civilian casualties are frequent.

The United Nations has repeatedly demanded both government forces and the Taliban to take more precautions to protect civilians. In the first three months of this year, the UN mission in Afghanistan said that 1,783 civilians had been killed or wounded in Afghanistan, an increase of 29 per cent over the same period last year.

The HALO Trust is one of several de-mining organisations in Afghanistan that clear unexploded mines.
Comment


Featured Stories
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
9 June 2021
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
9 June 2021
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
8 June 2021
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
8 June 2021
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
8 June 2021
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
8 June 2021
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of 'Fire of Hell' after Gantz's Threat
8 June 2021
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
8 June 2021
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
6 June 2021
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021