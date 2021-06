Islam Times - Iraqi army said on Wednesday that several rockets hit Balad Air Base in Iraq's Salah al-Din province, where US contractors are based.

News sources also reported that alarm sirens were heard from the American section of the air base.No casualties were reported from the rocket attack.In recent months, US interests have been the target of gunfire or roadside bombs as a sign of the Iraqi Resistance's rejection of the US military presence, which it considers an occupying force.