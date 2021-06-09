Saudis Cannot Make Up their Defeats by Negotiation: Special Aide

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament speaker's special aide for international affairs met with U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen in Tehran.

Hossein Amirabdollahian stressed that the Yemeni crisis could be resolved through Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue with the participation of all political groups and parties, adding that Saudi Arabia could not make up for the defeat on the battlefield at the negotiating table.""Iran has repeatedly stated that war is not the solution to the Yemeni crisis," Amirabdollahian said."The only solution to the Yemeni crisis is political dialogue to establish regional peace and stability," he added.There is a strong political argument for lifting the siege of Yemen, and I will take it seriously," U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said.