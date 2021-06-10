Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean

Islam Times - An Iranian Navy flotilla, which includes a new sea base-like ship and a destroyer, entered the Atlantic Ocean, a senior commander said.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told reporters on Thursday that the Makran forward base ship and Sahand Destroyer arrived in the Atlantic Ocean for the first time without any port calls in other countries.Sayyari added that it shows the power and robustness of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Last week, the two vessels were reported to have rounded the Cape of Good Hope, heading toward the Atlantic Ocean.In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.In related comments in October, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Iran’s first homegrown auxiliary ship is capable of sailing around the globe three times without being refueled.