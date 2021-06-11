Iran Building Two Nuclear Power Plants in Cooperation with Russia: President Rouhani

Islam Times - Iran has launched constructing two new nuclear power plants in cooperation with Russia, President Hassan Rouhani said, praising the close relations that the two sides have forged in various fields.

At the inauguration ceremony of projects belonging to the Energy Ministry via video conference on Thursday, Rouhani expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for his endeavors to consolidate political and economic relations between the two countries.Before issuing the order to start the construction of 1400-mgw Sirik Power Plant in southern Hormozgan province, Rouhani said the project, which is also joined by Russia, is of great importance due to the “friendly and close” ties between Iran and its northern neighbor, the Russian Federation.He referred to the construction of two nuclear power plants in a joint project with Russia and said, “We have good relations with Russia in military and defense areas, which saw a boost after the imports of the S-300 [missile system] from Russia.”“Over the past eight years, the relations between the two countries have developed in various areas. In this regard, I thank Mr. Valdimi Putin, the honorable president of Russia, for all his efforts during this period in the political, economic and regional dimension,” he said.“Iran and Russia have had very important cooperation in the field of Syria and significant trilateral partnership in the field of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus. We also have very good cooperation regarding Eurasia with Russia and member states. Concerning the legal regime of the Caspian Sea, we have taken very important steps with friendly countries, including Russia.”The Iranian chief executive further highlighted military and defense ties with Russia as well as the construction of the two nuclear power plants.“Our relations with Russia have broadened compared to the past. Also in these days, efforts are being made with Russia to revive the JCPOA. So, the development of ties with the important neighbor, Russia, will be in the interest of the two nations and certainly benefits the region and global issues,” Rouhani said, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal by the acronym of its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.He also referred to the agreement between Tehran and Moscow on the implementation of joint projects, including power plants and railways in Iran.Iran and Russia, both subject to Western sanctions, enjoy cordial relations in different sectors.