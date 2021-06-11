0
Friday 11 June 2021 - 02:03

Myanmar Targets Aung San Suu Kyi with New Corruption Charges

Story Code : 937429
Myanmar Targets Aung San Suu Kyi with New Corruption Charges
The state-run Global New Light Of Myanmar reported that the fresh allegations, which come on top of a string of other charges, followed the Anti-Corruption Commission’s investigation into the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation.

“She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank,” the paper said, adding, “So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55.”

The commission accuses 75-year-old Suu Kyi of accepting $600,000 and gold from the former chief minister of the Yangon region, and also of wrongdoing over a number of land and property leases for the foundation, where she is the chair.

A number of other officials were also found guilty of corruption for granting the land use permits, the paper said.

“The case files were opened against them at the respective township police stations yesterday (Wednesday),” the paper added.

Suu Kyi and senior members of her government were taken into custody by the military on February 1 as army chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power and plunged a country that was moving slowly towards democracy into a protracted crisis.

The generals’ power grab has fuelled months of demonstrations and a mass civil disobedience movement, which has been met with force. More than 850 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which has been monitoring the situation.

Suu Kyi has already been charged with a string of offences including the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, flouting coronavirus restrictions and breaching the country’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

She is due to go on trial on Monday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
10 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
10 June 2021
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
9 June 2021
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
9 June 2021
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
9 June 2021
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
8 June 2021
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
8 June 2021
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
8 June 2021
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
8 June 2021
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of 'Fire of Hell' after Gantz's Threat
8 June 2021
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
8 June 2021