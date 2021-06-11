0
Friday 11 June 2021 - 02:05

Washington Continues Plundering Syrian Natural Resources to Back Militants: Moscow

Story Code : 937430
Washington Continues Plundering Syrian Natural Resources to Back Militants: Moscow
“Every time, we affirm the illegitimacy and unlawfulness of the US presence on the Syrian territories, which is accompanied with plundering the natural resources such as the oil fields and agricultural crops,” Lavrov stated on Wednesday, SANA reported.

He added that the occupying US forces use the money from its lootings to support separatist movements on the Eastern bank of the Euphrates River, referring the Washington-allied Kurdish militants.

Lavrov warned that the Americans play “a really dangerous game”, which may lead to bad consequences.

The United States invaded Syria in 2014 at the head of scores of its allies under the pretext of battling the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS). The US-led coalition retains its presence, although Syria and its allies, including Iran and Russia, defeated the terrorist outfit in late 2017.

Since the incumbency of former US President Donald Trump, Washington has, by its own admission, been involved in misappropriating the Arab country’s oil resources and invigorating Kurdish militants in Eastern Syria to aid the oil theft.

In collusion with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US continues looting Syria’s wealth on a daily basis and transferring it through the illegitimate border crossings in a flagrant violation of international law and the UN resolutions.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Mekdad stressed last month that the United States is engaged in widespread plundering of Syria’s natural resources, and also reinforces terrorists to take on the Arab country.

Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Bassam Tomeh had also noted earlier that the US and its allied Takfiri terrorist groups are plundering oil resources in the war-stricken Arab country, revealing that Washington controls 90 percent of crude reserves in oil-rich Northeastern Syria.

 
Related Stories
Moscow Decries FBI Head's Claims Russia Harbours Numerous Ransomware Attackers
Islam Times - Moscow is resolutely opposed to FBI Director Christopher Wray's statements on Russia being a haven for malicious ransomware actors,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
10 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
10 June 2021
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
9 June 2021
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
Double Sin: Saudi Arabia Buying ’Israeli’ Cyber-espionage Technology to Hack Phones of Dissidents
9 June 2021
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
US Senate Approves More than $200Bln for Tech Competition with China
9 June 2021
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
Zarif to Biden, Blinken: Time to Change Course
8 June 2021
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
Knesset Vote for New “Israeli” Gov’t to Take Place on Sunday
8 June 2021
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
Eritrea Blames America for Destabilizing Ethiopia’s Tigray
8 June 2021
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
Blinken Reiterates US Commitment to Strengthen Iron Dome
8 June 2021
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of
Hezbollah Official Warns Israel of 'Fire of Hell' after Gantz's Threat
8 June 2021
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
UN Torture Expert Condemns Persecution of Julian Assange as Efforts to Free Journalist Ramp up
8 June 2021