A Russian Court Declares Navalny Group Extremist

Islam Times - A Moscow court outlawed the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by labeling them extremist.

The Moscow City Court's ruling, effective immediately, prevents people associated with Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling regional network from seeking public office. Many of Navalny's allies had hoped to run for parliamentary seats in the September 19 election.Earlier, Russian prosecutors suspended the Navalny network, which was set up under the pretext of fighting corruption in the country, and called on the Russian judiciary to place the group on the list of extremist groups alongside terrorist groups.The ruling, part of a Kremlin strategy to deal with the opposition, sends a tough message one week before Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a summit meeting with US President Biden in Geneva.Navalny has been on the Russian Federal Police's wanted list since December 29, 2020, for repeated violations of parole rules.The arrest of Alexei Navalny, the leader of the Russian opposition in Moscow, has become a new way for the expansion of the Western anti-Russian campaign.