Friday 11 June 2021

Netanyahu Said Resigned That ‘Change Government’ Will Be Formed

Story Code : 937590
Netanyahu’s “circle” told Channel 13 news that he is vowing to fight the “change government” from the opposition. “We’ll bring it down from the opposition,” the associates were quoted as saying.

The comments came a day after Netanyahu’s Likud party for the first time alleged he is committed to a peaceful transition of power, clarifying the premier’s claims of “election fraud.”

Netanyahu’s office refused to state whether he will attend the traditional handover ceremony of the premiership on Monday, and a transitional briefing with incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has not yet been scheduled, with the government swear-in a couple of days away.

Bennett is set to become premier after agreeing to form a government with opposition leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party and a wide array of parties aligned against Netanyahu.

Under the agreement, Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years before handing the office to Lapid for the remainder of the term.
