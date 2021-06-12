0
Saturday 12 June 2021 - 00:20

Pakistani Soldier, 2 Terrorists Killed during Anti-Terror Operation in Balochistan

Pakistani Soldier, 2 Terrorists Killed during Anti-Terror Operation in Balochistan
The Pakistan Army's media wing said in a statement that the soldier was killed when security forces conducted the operation in the Hulmerg area of Kharan district.

''Two terrorists, involved in various acts of terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered,'' the statement said.

The military's media wing said that during the exchange of fire, a soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan was killed.

Terrorists and separatists frequently carry out terror attacks in the Balochistan province usually targeting security forces and installations.

Earlier this month, four soldiers were killed in the line of duty and eight others injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan.

At least four terrorists were killed and eight others injured in one of the incidents.
Related Stories
'Pakistani soldier killed in Kashmir'
Islam Times - One Pakistani soldier has been killed and another one injured by Indian troops across the countries' disputed border in Kashmir, army says.
