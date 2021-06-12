US Treasury Imposes Sanctions on Yemeni, Syrian Individuals, Entities

Islam Times - The US Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on a network that it said is financially helping Yemen's popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

"This network generates tens of millions of dollars in revenue from the sale of commodities, like Iranian petroleum, a significant portion of which is then directed through a complex network of intermediaries and exchange houses in multiple countries to the Houthis," a Treasury statement said.The Treasury imposed sanctions on two Yemenis, two Syrians, one Emirati, one Somali and one Indian national, as well as entities based in Dubai, Istanbul and Yemen's capital, Sana’a, which Washington said is controlled by the Ansarullah movement, which is leading a resistance campaign against the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.The Treasury statement, however, failed to mention Washington’s role in the war of aggression against the people of Yemen which has left hundreds of thousands of Yemeni civilians, including women and children, martyred and millions more impoverished.Backed by the United States, the Saudi-led war was launched in March 2015.The US increased its arms support to the members of the Saudi-led coalition after they launched the war, including by providing them with surgical ammunition that has been used amply to butcher Yemeni civilians.The invaders have, however, failed to achieve their objective of war, which was defeating the Ansarullah movement and reinstalling a Riyadh-government in Sana’a, despite all the support they have received from the US and their Western allies.Meanwhile, Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.In parallel with Yemen’s gain, there have been growing calls for a ceasefire from the US and its allies. Saudi Arabia even presented a truce plan a few months ago, which was rejected by the Yemenis, who said the plan does not meet the interests of the country.