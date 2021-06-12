Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib

Islam Times - The Russian Defense Ministry warned that foreign-sponsored terrorists in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib are moving military equipment and armored vehicles to two districts in the area, and have stepped up their mortar attacks on neighboring districts.

Deputy Head of the ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexander Vadim Kulit, said on Friday that terrorists are transferring convoys of munitions to two districts in the province, and Syrian government forces have reported a sharp increase in the number of shells fired from those areas.“Illegal armed groups in the southern part of Idlib de-escalation zone are moving militant units and armored vehicles to al-Saan and Majdaliya villages in Idlib province,” Kulit added.He further highlighted that “According to the command center of Syrian government forces, the number of attacks carried out by terrorists from the mentioned areas at Syrian troops’ positions in Rueiha, Jubas and Saraqib has sharply increased.”This comes as the spokesman for the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] Takfiri terrorist group has reportedly been killed as Syrian army forces strike southern Idlib.Local media outlets, citing informed sources requesting anonymity, reported that Abu Khalid al-Shami died along with Abu Mus’ab, the media relations coordinator of the terrorist group.