Saturday 12 June 2021 - 14:36

Blasts in Western Kabul Kill at Least 5: Officials

Story Code : 937715
The blasts took place in a neighborhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians.

Violence has been rising as foreign forces withdraw from the country by Sept. 11 and efforts to broker a peace settlement between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban have slowed, Reuters reported.

Eid Wali, the head of Ali Jenah Hospital in Kabul said the facility was treating six people injured in the blasts.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's attacks.

The Hazara community has also been the target of a number of attacks from the Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS) militant group. In May an unclaimed attack on a school in the area left around 80, mostly school girls, dead.
