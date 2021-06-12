0
Saturday 12 June 2021 - 14:40

90 Villagers Killed in Gunmen Attack in NW Nigeria

Story Code : 937716
90 Villagers Killed in Gunmen Attack in NW Nigeria
"An attack took place at Kadawa village of Zurmi local government where bandits took advantage of the night to strike on unsuspecting people and killed them in cold blood," a police spokesperson told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

"On getting the news of the attack, the Commissioner of Police ordered combined units of security personnel to mobilize to the area, restore peace and confidence in the communities and track the perpetrators so that they can be brought to book," he added.

The attack, which took place on Thursday in a village in Zamfara state, was the latest in a spate of deadly attacks and mass kidnappings the region has seen in recent months.

Earlier on Friday, the governor of Zamfara told residents to take matters into their own hands and fight back against such attacks.

"I am calling on the people of the state to defend themselves if the bandits attack them," Governor Bello Matawalle was quoted as saying by the Nigerian Tribune daily.

"My government has approved that whenever the bandits attack you, do not wait for the security personnel to come to your rescue. You should rise and protect yourselves," he said.

Gunmen have ramped up attacks in the country's northwest region forcing thousands of people to flee to neighboring Niger.

The security situation in the northwest and central Nigeria remains fragile.

The rising violence presents a new challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari's security forces who have been locked in a war with the terrorists in the country's northeast for more than a decade.

The region has also been hit by a wave of criminal gangs kidnapping children in the hopes of securing ransom. More than 700 children and students have been kidnapped for ransom since December.

Earlier this month, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that the Zamfara state is facing a humanitarian crisis.

The aid group said it had already treated 10,300 children in Zamfara between January and April for severe acute malnutrition, measles, malaria, and other conditions.

According to MSF, gunmen are increasingly sexually assaulting their hostages, and many rape survivors have not received treatment.
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
10 June 2021
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
10 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
10 June 2021
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
9 June 2021
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021