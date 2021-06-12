0
Saturday 12 June 2021 - 21:19

Zionist Security Circles Deeply Concerned about Russia’s Intention to Provide Satellite to Iran

Story Code : 937776
Zionist Security Circles Deeply Concerned about Russia’s Intention to Provide Satellite to Iran
The Israeli analysts warned that the satellite will enable Iran to independently monitor the strategic and military sites, including the Iron Dome missiles and the troops positions, in the Zionist entity.

The Israeli media also criticized the former Mossad Chief, Yossi Cohen, for acknowledging that ‘Israel’ behind the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientists, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, accusing him of utilizing his feats to achieve political purposes.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
10 June 2021
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
Yemen Calls US’s Bluff on Ending Support for Saudi-led Coalition
10 June 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinians after Raiding Jenin
10 June 2021
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
Documentary to Expose Zionists’ Intervention in Yemen
9 June 2021
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
Tunisia Weighs Banning Normalization of Relations with Zionist Entity
9 June 2021