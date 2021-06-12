Zionist Security Circles Deeply Concerned about Russia’s Intention to Provide Satellite to Iran

Islam Times - Zionist circles expressed their deep concerns about Russia’s intention to provide Iran Iran with a satellite that can offer accurate data about the Israeli strategic sites.

The Israeli analysts warned that the satellite will enable Iran to independently monitor the strategic and military sites, including the Iron Dome missiles and the troops positions, in the Zionist entity.The Israeli media also criticized the former Mossad Chief, Yossi Cohen, for acknowledging that ‘Israel’ behind the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientists, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, accusing him of utilizing his feats to achieve political purposes.