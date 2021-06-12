Deputy FM Denounces US’ Crocodile Tears for Iranians

Islam Times - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi took a swipe at the US administration for shedding crocodile tears for the Iranian people while it has maintained the unlawful and murderous sanctions imposed by its predecessor.

“Trump is gone, but his unlawful and murderous sanctions are still there. No need for crocodile tears when US efforts to immiserate 82 million Iranians are ongoing,” Araqchi said in a tweet on Saturday.“Economic terrorism amid a PANDEMIC, is a crime against humanity,” the deputy foreign minister underlined.In remarks a day earlier, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations decried the administration of US President Joe Biden for maintaining the policy of maximum pressure on Iran, saying Washington’s claim that its policy towards the JCPOA has changed is “only in words”.Addressing the UN General Assembly session on Friday, Majid Takht Ravanchi said, “While the current US administration has claimed that its policy towards the JCPOA has changed, I must stress however that this change is only in words but, in practice, the maximum pressure policy is still continuing. Due to such unlawful and inhumane policies and sanctions, Iran is not able, inter alia, to use its financial resources in foreign banks to import even much-needed medicine amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.”