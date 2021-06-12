Helping Countries with COVID-19 Vaccine Is Russia's Responsibility to the World: Putin

Islam Times - The assistance that Russia provides to other countries with the coronavirus vaccine is its responsibility to the world as a leading scientific power, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

He noted that the power of the Russian scientific school was clearly manifested last year, when "people around the world were waiting for salvation from the coronavirus pandemic from scientists." "And our researchers have achieved success. We can call it a triumph," Putin stressed, TASS reported.Putin recalled that Russian scientists quickly created a safe, effective vaccine Sputnik V against coronavirus, which allowed Russia not only to ensure the availability of the drugs for its residents but also to provide vital assistance to other states. "And this is the responsibility of our country as a leading scientific power to the whole world," he noted.Putin stressed that this result was achieved thanks to the accumulated unique knowledge, including the experience in creating other vaccines, for example, the one against Ebola. The solutions found by Russian scientists open the way for the emergence of long-awaited vaccines against many other dangerous viral diseases, he noted.