Palestinian Woman Martyred by Israeli Forces in Quds

Islam Times - A Palestinian woman was martyred by Zionist militants in occupied Quds on Saturday.

According to Wafa, the Palestinian news agency, Israeli forces opened live fire during "a public protest against Israel's construction of a colonial settlement outpost near the village".The Zionist militants shot and martyred a 28-year-old Palestinian woman, at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Qalandiyah area in northern Quds, Palestinian Authority's prisons ministry identified the dead woman as Ibtissam Kaabneh.Zionist militants also shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager south of Nablus in the West Bank on Friday.The teenager's death comes a day after three Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.