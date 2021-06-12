Palestinian Woman Martyred by Israeli Forces in Quds
Story Code : 937780
According to Wafa, the Palestinian news agency, Israeli forces opened live fire during "a public protest against Israel's construction of a colonial settlement outpost near the village".
The Zionist militants shot and martyred a 28-year-old Palestinian woman, at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Qalandiyah area in northern Quds, Palestinian Authority's prisons ministry identified the dead woman as Ibtissam Kaabneh.
Zionist militants also shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian teenager south of Nablus in the West Bank on Friday.
The teenager's death comes a day after three Palestinians were martyred by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.