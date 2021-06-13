Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured

Islam Times - On Saturday night, news sources reported two rocket attacks on the city of Afrin in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

At least 18 people were killed and 33 injured in the attacks. According to news sources, the first attack took place in a residential area and the second one at a hospital.Al-Alam reported that at least 13 people were killed in a rocket attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in Afrin.In this regard, The Anatolian News Agency quoted local sources as saying that the attacks were carried out by terrorists affiliated with the Syrian Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) (the military branch of the Syrian Democratic forces).The city of Afrin in the Syrian province of Aleppo is occupied by the Turkish army.Following the Turkish occupation, the northern cities of Syria have witnessed clashes and rocket attacks, as well as car and motorcycle bombings.