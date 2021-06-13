0
Sunday 13 June 2021 - 09:31

Pro-Palestinian Rally Held in London

Story Code : 937839
Pro-Palestinian Rally Held in London
In the protest gathering held on Saturday, the participants, most of them young, carried placards on the condemnation of the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinian nation as well as the liberation of Palestine. 

Ten coffins with photos and profiles of Palestinian children who were martyred in the recent 12-day Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip were displayed in front of the British Prime Minister's Office.

The Israeli regime's war with the Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip ended on May 21, 2021, after 12 days, with a unilateral ceasefire implored by the regime.
Related Stories
Protests against Netanyahu Continue in Occupied Quds
Islam Times - Residents of occupied Palestine once again protested against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
10 June 2021