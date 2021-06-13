Pro-Palestinian Rally Held in London

Islam Times - Thousands of supporters of the Palestinian people held rally in front of the British Prime Minister's Office in London.

In the protest gathering held on Saturday, the participants, most of them young, carried placards on the condemnation of the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinian nation as well as the liberation of Palestine.Ten coffins with photos and profiles of Palestinian children who were martyred in the recent 12-day Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip were displayed in front of the British Prime Minister's Office.The Israeli regime's war with the Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip ended on May 21, 2021, after 12 days, with a unilateral ceasefire implored by the regime.