China: Days When Global Decisions Were Dictated by Small Group of Countries Long Gone

Islam Times - Beijing has slammed the group of seven amid the Cornwall summit, stressing that the whole format is outdated.

“The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone”, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in London said, Sputnik news agency reported on Sunday.“We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries”.The response followed US President Joe Biden urging other leaders of the G7 nations to make a strong statement on forced labor in China during the second day of the summit.According to Reuters, citing a source, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also called on G7 countries to design a unified approach to the challenges posed by Beijing, as the group is reportedly planning to offer developing nations an infrastructure scheme instead of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.China has repeatedly slammed major western powers for clinging to the outdated times of “colonialism” for their attempts to “contain” Chinese influence across the globe.