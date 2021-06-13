0
Sunday 13 June 2021 - 10:06

Islamic Jihad Urges Unity to Confront Israeli 'Checkpoints of Death'

Story Code : 937843
Islamic Jihad Urges Unity to Confront Israeli
“This crime underscores the need for unity among all strata of the Palestinian nation and its forces to confront the Zionist enemy, which shows no mercy to men, women and the elderly,” it said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“It obliges all Palestinians to engage with occupiers by any means, especially in the checkpoints of death, which have mushroomed across the West Bank and al-Quds,” the statement added.

The movement said, “The occupying Zionist forces continue to commit the most heinous crimes against our people in the West Bank and the occupied al-Quds, ignore the rights of Palestinian people, and execute young people, women, children and the elderly in cold blood.”

Silence on the recent crime is “a disgrace to institutions, countries and organizations that claim to be advocates of human rights, freedom and justice. This silence is a cover-up for terrorism and emboldens the occupying regime to kill Palestinians,” it said.

“The blood of these martyrs will fan the flames of tensions, and will make us more determined to continue the path of resistance until our lands are fully liberated,” the statement said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the new bloodshed is part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's desperate efforts to stay in office.

“Netanyahu and his extremist political, military and security team will, until the last moment in office, intensify their brutal aggression against Palestinian people, their lands, assets and sacred sites,” the ministry said in a statement.

Netanyahu, it said, seeks to thwart his political opponents' efforts to form an alternative regime by escalating aggression in the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds.

“This bloody scene that Netanyahu is orchestrating is costing the lives, properties and sanctities of our people and their children,” the ministry said. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Venezuela Accuses US of Blocking Its Access to Covax Vaccines with Sanctions
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
Iraqi Anti-Terror Group Says ‘Fully Prepared’ to Liberate Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights
13 June 2021
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
Syria: Rocket Attacks on Afrin Leaves 51 Killed, Injured
13 June 2021
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
US Charges Two Israelis in Insider Trader Scheme
13 June 2021
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
Algeria Elects Parliament amid Opposition Boycott
12 June 2021
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
Putin: Biden’s ‘Killer’ Comment is ‘Hollywood Macho Behavior’
12 June 2021
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
12 June 2021
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years
12 June 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
Ex-Mossad Chief Signals ‘Israeli’ Hands behind Attacks on Iran
11 June 2021
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
China Urges US, Russian Nuclear Cuts, Progress in Iran Talks
11 June 2021
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
Hamas Chief Expected to Visit Iran: Report
11 June 2021
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
Zionist Entity Calls on Egypt to Stop Entry of Construction Materials to Gaza
11 June 2021
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
Iranian Navy Vessels Enter Atlantic Ocean
10 June 2021