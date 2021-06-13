0
Sunday 13 June 2021 - 23:27

Al-Quds Brigades: Gaza Tunnels Will Turn to Be Graveyard of Enemy

Story Code : 937922

In an interview late Saturday, Au Al-Bahaa said Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad Resistance movement, has foiled enemy’s plans to target Resistance fighters in the tunnels in Gaza.

“Al-Quds Brigades is readying to engage in clashes in the battlefield,” the commander said stressing: “Our fighters’ fingers are on the trigger, awaiting the command’s decision.”

He noted that the Resistance is working on raising its fighting capabilities inside the tunnels, warning the Israeli enemy that these tunnels will turn to be a graveyard for the occupation forces.

“We are working day and night to defend our people against the occupation aggression,” Abu Al-Bahaa said.
